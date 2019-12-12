Donald Trump: Greta Thunberg Should 'chill,' Go To Movies With Friend

United States President Donald Trump on December 12 slammed teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, saying that she should “chill” and go see a movie. The tweet by Trump came after the magazine on Wednesday honoured 16-year-old Thunberg for launching a solo 'School Strike for the Climate' and 'Fridays For Future' protest against global warming that has grown into a worldwide movement. She also became known for her fiery speeches to world leaders and was on Wednesday in Madrid, where she reportedly accused rich countries of misleading people into thinking they are taking meaningful action against climate change.

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

The 16-year-old is the youngest person to be chosen by the magazine in a tradition that started way back in 1927. Greta is the youngest person to be featured at the top of the list. Thunberg made headlines for her solo strike against global warming outside Sweden's parliament last year. Thunberg was in Madrid at a UN climate forum tasked with saving the world from runaway global warming when the results of the poll were announced. The magazine interviewed Thunberg aboard the sailboat that took her from the United States to Europe after a hectic 11-week North American trip to several US cities and Canada. Thunberg has taken her disarmingly straightforward message, "listen to the scientists" to global decision-makers, accusing them of inaction.

Bolsonaro calls Greta 'brat'

Youth climate activist Greta Thunberg has in a subtle way trolled Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, something that's winning her praise on social media. Bolsonaro, a far-right leader who rose to power championing climate sceptic views, had branded Thunberg a "pirralha", the Portuguese word for 'brat' in response to the latter's condemnation of the killings of indigenous tribals in the Brazilian Amazon. Thunberg hit back by simply changing her Twitter bio on Tuesday to contain only the Portuguese slur.

