Tehran Needs Sukhoi Fighter Jets From Moscow: Iran's Air Force Commander

Iran needs a new squadron of fighter jets from Russia. But their induction into the Iranian Air Force depends of the leadership of the two countries, stated the Commander of the force Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi. Tehran sealed a deal with Moscow in March 2023 to purchase Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets. In a statement by Iran's Permanent Mission to the UN, it said, "Moscow is ready to deliver the fighter jets to Iran. " However Moscow has not confirmed the deal yet but stated it was "ready to deliver the fighter jets."

"As for Su jets … we need them, but we don't know when they will be delivered to our squadron, it depends on the decision of [the] country's senior officials," cited a regional news agency quoting Vahedi. The commander added that Pilots would need specialised training in Russia before acquiring the new jets so they may later train their less-experienced counterparts on their own.

Iran to soon have its indigenous fighter fleet

Vahidi mentioned that the Kowsar fighter, which would soon form a squadron, was undergoing final testing. The Iranian Defence Ministry's Yasin training aircraft will be given to the nation's air force in 2022. Iran can overhaul every jet in the market, according to Vahedi, who also noted that 30 aircraft were fixed in 2022, and that figure is anticipated to rise in 2023, Sputnik reported.

Tehran is looking to strengthen its air force significantly and is quite interested in Russian aviation in this regard. Iran's envoy to the UN told Sputnik in March that Iran has finalised a deal to buy Su-35 fighter jets from Russia, but details regarding the quantity and timing of the deliveries are confidential.

Kyiv has accused Tehran of supplying Russia with drones

Kyiv has accused Tehran of giving Moscow Shahed-136 "kamikaze" drones that have been used in strikes on civilian targets since Russia invaded Ukraine in February of last year. Iran has denied the claim. The burgeoning military collaboration between Iran and Russia has alarmed the United States. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in December last year that Russia appeared likely to supply Tehran with its fighter jets.

Iran presently possesses largely Soviet-era MiG and Sukhoi fighter jets from Russia as well as some F-7 aircraft from China. Its fleet also includes McDonnell Douglas F-4 Phantom II and Northrop F-5 fighter jets manufactured before the Islamic Revolution in 1979.