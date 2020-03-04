Ten Suspected Illegal Migrants Found Inside Shipping Container In UK

Ten people, who are suspected illegal migrants, were reportedly found inside a shipping container at a dock in Hull, United Kingdom on March 3. According to international media reports, the group of seven men, two women, and a child, from Eritrea, arrived at the port from Zeebrugge in an unaccompanied container. The police reportedly said that the Yorkshire Ambulance Service have taken three people to hospital from the scene, however, none of those discovered was in a life-threatening condition.

While speaking to an international media outlet, the Humberside Police said that officers are currently in attendance at King Geroge Dock in Hull after the ten people were found in the container. The police further said that some of those found were in need of medical treatment after which the ambulance was called around 11:30 am on Tuesday. Two rapid response vehicles, three emergency ambulance, two doctors and the Hazardous Area Response Team was reportedly sent to the scene.

A spokesperson from the police department told the media outlet that the authorities transported three patients to Hull Royal Infirmary and seven patients were checked over on scene and did not need conveying to hospital. According to reports, the group was discovered at about 11:30 GMT at King George Dock after arriving on a P&O freight ferry. UK Home Office reportedly said that the minor found in the container will be transferred to the care of social services, while the others would be detained for questioning.

Essex lorry incident

Last year, the United Kingdom police had also discovered the 39 bodies from a lorry container. The lorry was found parked in Waterglade Industrial Park in southeast England. Police had launched a multiple-murder investigation and had arrested the 25-year-old lorry driver. All the 39 people, including a teenager, were declared dead at the scene, reported British media. According to media reports, the lorry was registered in Bulgaria and it had entered the county through Holyhead, Wales on October 19.

