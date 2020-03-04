UK PM Boris Johnson To Take Paternity Leave When Carrie Symonds Has Their First Child

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday announced that he will take paternity leave in the summer after the birth of his child. According to reports, Boris Johnson announced at the weekend that he is expecting a child with his partner Carrie Symonds in the early summer, with whom he is now engaged. Media reports suggest that Dominic Raab, the first secretary of state and foreign secretary, would be in charge during Johnson's two weeks' absence. Johnson's announcement came at a press conference he was holding to talk about the United Kingdom's preparedness for coronavirus.

As per reports, Boris Johnson will become the second prime minister after David Cameron to have a baby while in office. Johnson will become the first prime minister in 250 years to get married as an incumbent. Reportedly, David Cameron also took paternity leave while he was at 10 Downing Street. Johnson and Carrie are currently living at the official home of the prime minister. The expected child of Johnson will be his fifth one as he already has four adult children with his Indian-origin wife Marina Wheeler, with whom he is not yet officially separated.

Johnson's victory in 2019 polls

Boris Johnson became prime minister in July last year after Theresa May resigned from her post. Boris Johnson called for an early election in September 2019 and comfortably led his party to a win, which provided the Conservatives with its largest majority since 1987, under Margret Thatcher. Conservative Party led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson won 365 seats in the House of Commons to sweep the 2019 general election by a landslide victory. For Boris Johnson and his party, the election was a referendum on Brexit as they sought a majority in the house to effectively decide on leaving the European Union.

