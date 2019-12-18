Tennessee: Man Caught With 38 Kg Marijuana Wrapped As Christmas Gifts At Nashville Airport

A man was held at Nashville International Airport in Tennessee for carrying over 80 pounds of marijuana disguised as Christmas gifts. Somphone Temmeraj, 57, was the man carrying marijuana. Officers and the sniffer dogs sensed a strong odor of marijuana coming from three bags. The officers saw Temmeraj pick up the bags and load them onto the cart.

Cooperated with officials and gave the keys to the bags

Temmeraj cooperated with the officials and allowed them to check the bags and when asked, he admitted that the bags belonged to him. He also gave them the keys to his bags which were filled with what appeared as wrapped Christmas gifts. The items were actually filled with vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana weighing 84 pounds (38 kilograms). After searching thoroughly, the officials found numerous packages in Christmas wrappings which were also wrapped in white towels. There were no clothes or personal items found in the bags which a normal traveler would carry. The man had flown from Seattle to Nashville. He co-operated with the officials and gave them the keys to his bag.

In his carry-on backpack, officers found a stack of $20 bills totaling $1,000, two cell phones wrapped in towels, his checked luggage claimed ticket from Seattle and a receipt showing that Temmeraj deposited $2,592 in cash on Monday morning prior to his flight. Temmeraj also had two additional phones and $1,600 in cash with him. After finding the 84-pound green leafy substance wrapped as Christmas gift in the double vacuum-sealed bag, the officials asked him what he does for a living, to which Temmeraj responded “this” implying that he deals with marijuana for a living.

He was booked into the Davidson County jail on Monday evening and placed on a $10,000 bond and is slated to appear in court January 31 2020.

