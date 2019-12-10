Demi Lovato Rebuffs Rumours Of Breaking Her Sobriety With Weed, See Post

Popular American singer and songwriter Demi Lovato opens up after she was reported to break her sobriety with weed. As per Demi, she is still sober even 16 months after she was taken to a medical facility due to the overdose of drugs. The singer expressed herself on her social media handle and spoken against the rumour.

American singer Demi Lovato denies on breaking her sobriety

Demi Lovato recently took up to her Instagram handle and posted several stories while writing on a plain background. She urged her fans to not believe in false rumours that throw her into bad limelight as it will misguide them and lead to nowhere. She even posted a black screen image on her Instagram handle where she wrote a caption by saying that the next time if someone hears from her, it will be the time she sings a song. The post was showered with love. Demi's fans supported her by writing positive comments on her post. There was additionally a rumour that portrayed Demi in bad limelight as she was blamed for smoking weed in a bar and carelessly breaking her sobriety.

Demi will be seen in the upcoming American comedy film Eurovision that will release in the year 2020 on Netflix. It is directed by David Dobkin. It will also feature Will Ferrell, Rachael McAdams, Pierce Brosnan, and Dan Stevens.

Demi Lovato began her career in the year 2002 as a child artist in the famous children's television series Barney and Friends. She got her major break by portraying the character of Mitchie Torres in the Disney Channel musical film Camp Rock (2008). She has earned numerous awards and nominations in her career that includes MTV Video Music Award, People's Choice Award, and Latin American Music Award and many other prestigious awards. She was also included on the annual Time 100 list of most influential people around the world in the year 2017.

