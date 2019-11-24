WATCH: Terrified Passengers Look On In Horror As Flames Burst From Plane's Wing

A commercial flight was forced to make an emergency landing after fire and smoke erupted from one of the aircraft's wings. Horrifying footage was taken by the passengers on the flight shows passengers staring out of the windows as flames erupt from the plane's wing. The flight made an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport just after takeoff on November 21 after it suffered an engine failure, according to the authorities. An airline spokeswoman said that all the 347 passengers and 18 crew members aboard the flight PR113 of Boeing Co 777 are safe. The flight was bound for Manila but soon the pilots faced difficulties and immediately declared an emergency. They reported possible engine failure, according to the Los Angeles International Airport. Watch the video here

Plane returned and landed safely: FAA

Flames and black smoke were seen coming out of the right engine. The U.S Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the plane returned and landed safely. The plane landed at around 12 p.m local time (2000 GMT) and the flames were extinguished by the Los Angeles Fire Department, according to the airport authorities. No other flights were affected during the incident. However, the cause of the engine failure was not immediately clear. Boeing is critically observed over twin deadly crashes involving its 737 MAX single-aisle jetliner. The 737 MAX has been grounded worldwide since March. Boeing and General Electric which makes the GE90 engine for the 777 twin-aisle jetliners did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

All the passengers are safe: Cielo Villaluna

The spokeswoman of the Philippine Airlines said that the flight crew noticed smoke in the plane's second engine and immediately declared an emergency landing and landed safely at the airport. The spokeswoman Cielo Villaluna said all the passengers are safe and are being assisted to another flight. The two prominent US Airlines announced their plans on November 8 to extend the Boeing 737 Max cancellation period from their given schedules until March 2020 as the aircraft continues to fall under intense scrutiny. The MAX aircraft was grounded by regulators all over the world earlier this year after two deadly crashes that killed 346 people. The Federal Aviation Administration issued its order on March 13, 2019. Southwest Airlines, which operates the largest US-based fleet of Boeing 737 MAX jets announced on Friday that it expects the plane returning to service on March 6, 2020. American Airlines then unveiled that they expect MAX to continue flying again on March 5, 2020.

