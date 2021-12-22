Terrorists Regard Taliban Takeover As 'victory' & Al Qaeda Seeks Benefit: Oleg Syromolotov

Since the Taliban takeover, the international community has raised concerns regarding the situation in Afghanistan. In a new development, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov has highlighted that the Taliban taking control of power in a war-torn nation is regarded as a "victory" of radicalism by terrorist organisations, ANI cited Sputnik report. Addressing an international conference on the fight against terrorism, Syromolotov pointed out that Al Qaeda seeks to take advantage of the situation.

“The rise of the Taliban movement to power is viewed by other terrorist organisations as an undeniable victory for radicalism, in particular Al-Qaeda, which plans to benefit from this situation," said Oleg Syromolotov.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said that the actions of the United States and its allies undermine the situation. He stated that they did not acknowledge its mistakes and had frozen the financial assets of the country. Last week, the Russian Special Presidential aide for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov also blamed Western nations for the economic crisis in Afghanistan.

Zamir Kabulov blames western nations for the humanitarian situation

Last week, Russian Special Presidential aide for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, reportedly had warned that the Taliban caretaker government will lose power if they do not form an inclusive government. He had put the blame for the humanitarian crisis and economic crisis of Afghanistan on western nations. Furthermore, Kabulov pointed out that the Afghan assets that have been frozen in western nations are the resources of Afghans and they do not belong to the Taliban. He also informed that Russia had decided to send humanitarian aid to Afghanistan on 16 December.

Taliban takeover

On 15 August, the Taliban gained control of Afghanistan which led to an exodus of the international community that had settled there on various humanitarian and diplomatic endeavours over the last 20 years of US-led occupation. The Taliban had promised it would run an inclusive government; however, not a single woman has yet been included in the Islamic Emirate's cabinet. Following the Taliban takeover, the situation in the country has completely deteriorated on multiple fronts especially economic and social.

