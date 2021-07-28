Last Updated:

Tesla Chief Elon Musk Claims He Has "Chipmunk Cheeks.", Click Here To Know What That Means

Tesla chief Elon Musk revealed in a tweet that he was chewing so much while working on numerous projects that he had grown "chipmunk cheeks."

Tesla CEO Elon Musk claims that he already has too much on his plate and that adding more work will result in his head 'exploding.' Musk stated on Twitter that he already had "far too much on his plate" and that any additional effort will cause his brain to crash. Nonetheless, Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, stated that he is “desperate” to launch a supersonic vertical take-off and landing electric aircraft. When asked if he would accept a challenge to create a solar-powered aircraft like the Solar Impulse 2, which circumnavigated the globe in 2016, Musk responded affirmatively.

This is how it all started. The “World Of Engineering” posted a photo of Solar Impulse 2 to commemorate the aircraft's fifth anniversary of reaching the milestone. A user then asked Musk whether he would like to do something like that, given his push for using green energy. Elon Musk's company Tesla is one of the world's largest manufacturers of electric cars.

The conversation was then interrupted by another user. The other user remarked, "Come on, it's only a bit more glass to chew." Running a startup, according to Elon Musk, is like "chewing glass."

"A friend of mine says, starting a company is like staring into the abyss and eating glass. And there's some truth to that... the eating glass part is that you got to work on the problems that the company needs you to work on, not the problems you want to work on," he stated in an interview with Khan Academy.

He claims he has "chipmunk cheeks" as a result of his excessive chewing.

Chipmunks are a squirrel species that is predominantly found in North America. Chipmunk cheeks is a term used to describe large, full cheeks that look like they've been filled with food. Excess buccal fat is usually to blame for this look.

Netizens' Reaction

Internet users reacted angrily to Musk's remark about his looks, with one fearing that it would spark a "chipmusk" meme riot.


Others appeared to sympathise with the billionaire juggling so many projects and provided advice on managing his workload. One of them requested that he delegate some of his responsibilities to his coworkers. Another person proposed that Musk create a clone of himself to maintain his productivity.

According to one user, Elon Musk's concentration is admirable, but other engineers could solve the problem.


For the time being, the entrepreneur is focussed on colonising Mars and making mankind a multi-planetary species. He also frequently tweets about his support for a variety of cryptocurrencies.

