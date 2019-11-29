Texas Family Of 5 Along With Canadian Couple Killed In Kingston Plane Crash

A small aircraft crashed in Kingston on Wednesday evening, killing all seven people on board, Canada's Transport safety agency confirmed. The incident took place in a wooded area on the north shore of Lake Ontario in eastern Canada. The government sent a team of investigators to gather evidence and find out the cause of the crash.

The crash

The US-registered single-engine Piper PA-32 went missing at around 5 pm local time. The plane was travelling from Toronto's Buttonville Airport to Kingston, Ontario. All seven people on board, including the pilot, died in the crash. According to TSB spokeswoman, the seven people onboard included two Canadian citizens and five Americans.

** Incident Update ** We are now confirming that there are numerous fatalities in regards to the small downed aircraft located this evening. Police continue to provide scene security awaiting Transport Canada’s arrival to continue the joint investigation. #ygk — Kingston Police (@KingstonPolice) November 28, 2019

Canadian media reports stated that the pilot was from Texas, United States, and the plane was carrying his wife and three children aged, 11, 15 and 3 along with a Canadian couple. The pilot and his family were from Houston and were travelling to Quebec city from Ontario, but at some point, they changed their course to Kingston.

According to Anson Air, a Texas-based aviation school, pilot Otabek Oblokulov, had acquired his Cherokee 6 260 aircraft in March this year.

According to reports, investigators found that the plane had just six seats while seven passengers were on board. Authorities will probe factors that led to the crash including weather, maintenance, pilot training, and communications with air traffic control. They will also try to recover the plane's flight recorder and review the cause of the crash.

#TSBAir will deploy a team to Kingston, Ontario, following an aircraft accident https://t.co/Hy9A1rS056 — TSB of Canada (@TSBCanada) November 28, 2019

