Texas Family Of 5 Along With Canadian Couple Killed In Kingston Plane Crash

Rest of the World News

A small aircraft crashed on the north shore of Lake Ontario on Wednesday evening, killing all seven people on board, Canada's Transport safety agency confirmed.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
7 Dead

A small aircraft crashed in Kingston on Wednesday evening, killing all seven people on board, Canada's Transport safety agency confirmed. The incident took place in a wooded area on the north shore of Lake Ontario in eastern Canada. The government sent a team of investigators to gather evidence and find out the cause of the crash. 

The crash

The US-registered single-engine Piper PA-32 went missing at around 5 pm local time. The plane was travelling from Toronto's Buttonville Airport to Kingston, Ontario. All seven people on board, including the pilot, died in the crash. According to TSB spokeswoman, the seven people onboard included two Canadian citizens and five Americans. 

Read: Death Toll Rises To 29 After Plane Crashes In Densely Populated Area Of Congo

Canadian media reports stated that the pilot was from Texas, United States, and the plane was carrying his wife and three children aged, 11, 15 and 3 along with a Canadian couple. The pilot and his family were from Houston and were travelling to Quebec city from Ontario, but at some point, they changed their course to Kingston.

Read: Islamic State Group Affiliate Claims French Crash In Mali

According to Anson Air, a Texas-based aviation school, pilot Otabek Oblokulov, had acquired his Cherokee 6 260 aircraft in March this year. 

Read: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Apologises For 1979 Plane Crash In Antarctica

According to reports, investigators found that the plane had just six seats while seven passengers were on board. Authorities will probe factors that led to the crash including weather, maintenance, pilot training, and communications with air traffic control. They will also try to recover the plane's flight recorder and review the cause of the crash. 

Read: Two US Service Members Killed In Chopper Crash In Afghanistan
 

Published:
