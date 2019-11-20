Two US Service Members Killed In Chopper Crash In Afghanistan

Two US soldiers were killed on November 20 after their chopper crashed in Afghanistan, according to the US military. The US military did not provide more details about the incident. The statement of the US military said that the reason for the crash was under investigation and as per the preliminary reports, it is not clear that the crash took place due to enemy fires.

The militant group Taliban has claimed to have shot down the helicopter in eastern Logar province causing a lot of fatalities. Zabiullah Mujahid, spokesperson of the Taliban said that the insurgents struck down a US Chinook helicopter at around 1 am during the dogfight with the invaders. Wednesday's crash brought the number of US deaths in Afghanistan this year to 19.

READ: Taliban Releases Two Hostages In Exchange For Three Prisoners From Afghanistan Government

More than 2400 Americans died in the 18-year war

Nearly 2400 Americans have died in the nearly 18-year war. In March, two US service members were killed during a joint operation against the Taliban in northern Afghanistan, officials said. Suhail Shaheen, the spokesperson of Taliban political office in Qatar, is apparently following US President Donald Trump's comments as he tweeted about the US President's recent speech at a rally in Minneapolis where the President called to bring American troops home from Afghanistan.

READ: Afghanistan: 5 Terrorists Killed, 3 Injured In IED Blast In Kunduz

It's time to bring them home: Trump

On October 10, President Trump claimed that the American soldiers have been in Afghanistan for almost 19 years and that “it's time to bring them home”. The US leader had also declared last month that the talks between an American peace envoy and the insurgents were dead. As soon as President Trump announced the dislocation of the US troops, the President had to face heavy criticism from many leaders. While Speaker Nancy Pelosi called it a “foolish attempt”, Senator Bob Casey also feels that turning backs on their time of need is, in turn, going to make the United States unsafe.

READ: Official: Roadside Explosion Kills 8 Civilians In Afghanistan

READ: Afghanistan: Mine Blast In Baghlan Kills 8 Civilians Including 4 Kids

