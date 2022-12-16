Thai Princess Bajrakitiya In 'stable Condition' After Being Hospitalised For Cardiac Issue

Letting Thailanders breathe a sigh of relief, the Thai royal palace confirmed in a statement on Thursday that Princess Bajrakitiyabha remains in stable condition a day after she was admitted to a hospital due to a heart issue. According to CNN, the 44-year-old princess’ health worsened on Wednesday, when she lost consciousness while training her pet for a competition organised by the army.

She was later rushed to a local hospital in Thailand’s northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province. After some stabilisation in her health, she was taken back to Bangkok via a helicopter to undergo further treatment and recuperation at the capital city’s Chulalongkorn hospital.

While her health was described as "stable to a certain extent” by the palace, the details remain unclear, as bulletins from Thailand’s royal palace rarely are descriptive. Princess Bajrakitiyabha is the eldest daughter of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his first wife Princess Soamsawali.

Who is Princess Bajrakitiyabha?

She is also the erstwhile Thai ambassador to Austria. The princess has also actively engaged in initiatives with the United Nations in the past, including a project that campaigned for women’s rights. Despite being the King's eldest child, she is not directly next in line for the ascension to her father’s throne as one might assume, because the Thai crown is primarily passed down to male heirs.

Furthermore, the princess holds the position of a senior officer in the king's personal guard, after her father succeeded deceased King Bhumibol in the year 2016 and was formally endowed with regal legitimacy through elaborate rituals and ceremonies in 2019. With postgraduate degrees in law from two universities in the United States, Princess Bajrakitiyabha is widely adored for being the King’s most accomplished child as well as his most suitable successor.

While the King has not officially named any of his children as his heir, the Princess qualifies for the throne, thanks to the 1924 Palace Law of Succession. Apart from her royal duties, the princess enjoys fitness activities and advocates for serious matters like penal reform and the large population of Thai women in prison, according to a report by BBC.