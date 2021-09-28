Thailand: 6 Killed, 2 Missing In Flooding Caused By Tropical Storm Dianmu

As many as six people have died and two people have been missing due to the flooding caused by tropical storm Dianmu in Thailand. The floods triggered by tropical storm Dianmu has affected nearly half of Thailand's provinces, ANI cited the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DPPM). Heavy rainfall is expected in Thailand's northern, northeastern and central regions in the coming three days. More than 70,000 households have been affected by heavy rainfall in Thailand.

Flood in Thailand

Reportedly, the downpours have caused flooding in about 30 provinces in central and northern Thailand. The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation(DPPM) has informed that the flood situation has improved in seven provinces in Thailand, according to ANI. However, the situation continues to remain severe in 23 provinces. The heavy rainfall has affected more than 70,000 households in central, northern and northeastern Thailand.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation(DPPM) has informed that as per the weather forecast, heavy rainfall is expected in northern, central and northeastern parts of Thailand in the coming three days. Furthermore, they stated that they will continue to monitor the situation in the region.

As heavy rain is expected, Royal Irrigation Department has decided to increase the release rate of the Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat, reported Bangkok Post. The authorities in Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Pathum Thani have been advised to prepare for possible flooding, as per the Bangkok Post report. Thanakorn Tantikul, Director of the Ayutthaya irrigation project, informed that the decision has been taken to stop the floods in northern Thailand.

Soldiers filled sandbags and they reportedly protected Wat Chaiwatthanaram from possible rising floodwater in Ayutthaya on Monday, September 27. According to The Associated Press, the authorities have been using flood gates and pumping to decrease the damage caused by flooding. The tropical storm swept through the upper parts of Thailand over the weekend. Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha and several cabinet ministers met with flood-affected people in Sukhothai.

