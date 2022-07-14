Thailand Adopts Chemical Castration Bill For Repeated Sexual Offenders; Know What It Is

Thailand on Wednesday joined a group of small number of countries that allows voluntary chemical castration for sexual offenders, pedophiles who have been convicted of the crime more than once. The bill was passed by the Thai Lower House in March and approved by 145 majority senators, with two abstentions, earlier this week. Before being formally inducted as a law, the legislation now requires a final vote followed by a Royal endorsement by Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn. The lawmakers hope that the measure will help stall the outrageously rising sex crimes in the country.

The legislation came after reportedly 4,848 sexual offenders out of 16,413 re-committed similar offenses after being released from jail between 2013 to 2020, as per Thai correctional facility status, cited by The Mirror. The law will add to the rigorous punishments, including hefty fines and perhaps a social boycott on committing sexual assault in the country. The penalty, will, however, be levied only on those proved repeated offenders.

Now, before diving into the small group of countries that endorse chemical castration, it is pertinent to understand what is chemical castration?

What is chemical castration?

According to Cleveland Clinic, chemical castration, also known as medical castration, is a process that employs the use of medically-approved chemical drugs or therapy to reduce or stall the production of male androgen levels. The process involved induction of medicines via oral or IV to minimise a person's libido. Its most common use is for stopping sex offenders, but the process is used to treat breast and prostate cancer as well.

Is it effective against sex offenders?

The effect of chemical castration is however reversible, Healthline Clinic says. The production of hormones restores eventually after the drug content reduces in the body. As per the Conversation, this method has not been proven more effective compared to the traditional punishments like imprisonment or therapies. In turn, contenders of the law stress that subjecting one to chemical castration for a prolonged period could lead to osteoporosis, cardiovascular diseases, and impaired glucose levels and lipid metabolism. Meanwhile, speaking of psychological damage, Jaded Chouwilai, director of the Women and Men Progressive Movement Foundation told Mirror, "To use punishment like execution or inject castration reinforces the idea that an offender can no longer be rehabilitated in the society."

Critics, as quoted by ANI, also say that those inflicted with chemical castration could develop hatred for women in general and/or convert to monogamists. The anger perpetrating from the inability to copulate could also increase other forms of crime against women as a ripple effect, thus, effectively rising concerns of larger threats. Overall, the critics argue that reducing the ability to engage in intercourse does not curb the potential threat of sexual violence as forced coition is just one of the many ways to harm women.

What is Thailand's new chemical castration law?

The legislation titled Violence-Relater Reoffending Prevention Bill, exponentially endorsed by the Thai Senate, says that a sex offender will be sentenced to chemical castration only in the presence and proper evaluation by psychiatrist and internal medicine specialists, Thai PBS reported. "I want this law to pass quickly," said Thai Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin, as quoted by the Mirror. According to the publication, the offenders will be monitored for 10 years during their incarceration period as well as in rehabilitation.

How many other countries allow chemical castration?

Thailand is on the track to joining the league of many progressive nations that have chemical castration listed in its penal code. As many as 7 US states, European nations like Poland, Ukraine, Czech Republic, Estonia, Poland, Russia, and South Korea in the East have adopted chemical castration to tackle sex crimes and assault on children. The Islamic States like Kazakhstan, Pakistan last year announced that those convicted of sexual offences more than once could undergo chemical castration. To make the effect long-lasting some countries continue injections even after the convict has served his prison term.

(Image: AP)