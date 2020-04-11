Thailand Hospitals Cover Babies In Mini Shields For Protection Against COVID-19

Thailand hospitals have come up with mini protective shields to keep the newborn babies safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. As seen in a picture shared on social media, Infants born in Paolo Hospital in Samut Prakan province, south of Bangkok are being covered with the mini shields so that they do not contract the deadly COVID-19 infection.

As over 1,690,497 cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded worldwide, nurses at the Samut Praram hospital were seen holding the newborn infants enclosed in the protective gear. Pictures of infants with the mini protective face shields are being widely circulated on social media as netizens appreciate the extra measure the health authorities are taking in ensuring the safety of the babies. The infants could be seen unbothered by the headgear as they serenely take a nap. Many babies with the shields were seen snuggled in their blankets.

“We have extra protection measures for little ones and friends, with a face shield for newborns.” the hospital wrote in a Facebook post. It further congratulated the parents of the newborn for the 'bundle of joy' amid such challenging times. In one of the pictures, a baby can be seen wearing a pink shield with a decorative coronet.

Thailand recorded 2,473 coronavirus cases

The measure was initiated by the hospitals as more and more patients positive for the coronavirus surged countrywide. Special innovative equipment was needed to prevent the disease from spreading in the maternity wards, as per the media reports.

Thailand has recorded over 2,473 coronavirus cases thus far, and at least 50 new cases have emerged in the last 24 hours, according to Worldometer count. The South-Asian country has registered over 33 deaths due to the COVID-19, while over 1,013 people have been successfully treated. A total lockdown measure was imposed by the government that was extended until April 15 to stem the transmission of the disease among the communities, local media reported.

