Thailand Lawmakers Postpone Voting On Constitutional Amendments Despite Growing Protests

Thailand lawmakers called off the scheduled voting on six proposed amendments to the country’s military-backed constitution on Thursday, September 24. Instead, the Thai parliament has decided to set up a committee that will further investigate these proposals and consider their validity and feasibility. The cancelled voting on the amendments means at least a month's delay which will likely be extended even longer.

Read: Thailand Sues Facebook, Twitter For Allowing Banned Material

Protesters threaten fresh marches

As per reports, at least 1,000 protestors had gathered outside the Thai parliament building and as the news broke out, many were found to be angry. The protestors have made several demands such as reforms to the country’s monarchy, limiting the power of unelected officials as well as fresh elections. Following the postponement of the vote, protest leaders have reportedly promised to hold more rallies next month if their demands are not met by September 30.

Read: Thailand Student Protest Rally Goes Into Night

Earlier this week, student protestors installed a plaque symbolising Thailand’s transition to democracy at Sanam Luang field near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. As per reports, the original plaque mysteriously vanished three years ago and the re-installation of the plaque marks the protestors' vow to press for new elections and monarchy reforms.

As per reports, the protestors' core demands are that the current parliament is dissolved and a new constitution for the country be drafted. The protestors have accused the Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha of illegally dismissing the democratically elected government in 2014 to take up power unfairly and also called for an end to intimidation tactics.

Thailand's economy was in a bad condition even before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the world into lockdown. The student-led protests have brought out thousands of people to the streets to demand change and reform, and even violent crackdown and arrests have failed to intimidate the demonstrators.

(With AP inputs; Image Credit - AP)

Read: Thailand King Reinstates His Royal Consort After Stripping Her Of Noble Titles Last Year

Read: Thailand To Construct Passageway To Reduce Shipping Traffic On Strait Of Malacca