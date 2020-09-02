Thailand King Reinstates His Royal Consort After Stripping Her Of Noble Titles Last Year

Thailand King Maha Vajiralongkorn has reinstated his royal consort to her position after she was stripped of her noble titles, last year, in a dramatic fall from grace. The Royal Palace announced in the Royal Gazette that the Thai king reinstated 35-year-old Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi as his royal consort on Aug 2298.

"Since Ms Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi is flawless, a Royal Command was given to Ms Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi to hold the noble title of Royal Noble Consort Sineenat Bilaskalayani, along with ranks in the Royal Office and the military, and receive royal decorations of all classes," the palace said.

Sineenat was stripped of her titles in October 2019 after the palace accused of "misbehaviour and disloyalty against the monarch". The palace had said that Sineenat was being punished for trying to elevate herself to "the same state as the queen". She was stripped of her of all military ranks, decorations and royal titles for being “ungrateful” and behaving “in ways unbecoming of her title”.

“She is also not content with the title bestowed upon her, doing everything to rise to the level of the queen. She lacks the understanding of the good traditions of the royal court. She displays disobedience against the king and the queen," the palace had then said in a statement.

Royal consort - King's partner

Royal consort refers to King’s partner in addition to his wife and Sineenat was first such partner for almost a century in Thailand. The royal consort has not been seen in public with no whereabouts confirmed since she was stripped of her title last year. The palace said that the reinstating of noble titles will be regarded as royal consort was stripped of her noble titles, military ranks or royal decorations. Sineenat worked as a nurse before entering a relationship with the then-Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn and eventually became a bodyguard, pilot and parachutist, and joined the royal guards.

