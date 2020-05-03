Singapore Records 657 New Coronavirus Cases In 24 Hours; Total Soars To 17,548

As of May 3, Singapore's health ministry announced that over 657 cases of the novel coronavirus have been detected in the past 24 hours that surged figures to 18,205. Most new cases were recorded at the migrant workers’ dormitories, the ministry said. Singapore has a total of 17 deaths from the COVID-19 disease, and no new fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours.

As per the health ministry of Singapore, the vast majority of cases in the city constitute the work permit holders, and as many as 7 new clusters, and earlier identified 52 clusters linked to the foreign dormitories have emerged so far. The S11 Dormitory, Sungei Tengah Lodge, and Tuas View Dormitory account for the highest number of cases out of the 25 dorms where over 300,000 overseas workers reside, local media reports confirmed.

According to the authorities, new facilities are being constructed and designed to quarantine the migrant workers, including Indians, who are asymptomatic or no longer carrying the strain of the virus, media reports confirmed. In addition, Health monitoring equipment is also being set up to track the symptoms of the COVID-19 recovered patients, the Manpower Ministry said in a statement.

As of 3 May 2020, 12pm, we have preliminarily confirmed an additional 657 cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore. Read more: https://t.co/mVZjmIwfPT — Ministry of Health (@sporeMOH) May 3, 2020

Pandemic 'under control' by June-July

The inter-agency task force would designate blocs to return fully cured migrant workers to isolate separately from the asymptomatic cases. National Development Minister Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs the task force told the press conference that it would be “premature to assume” that Singapore passed a particular wave. He added that the authorities were looking at pandemic controlled by June or July.

Earlier, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had warned that more people could test positive at the packed dormitories. While efforts have been made to break the chain of transmission, it will take some time to show the results and flatten the curve, he said at the daily coronavirus press briefing. He further added, in an official statement, that owing to the surge in infections, the partial lockdown measure in Singapore will be extended until June 1. The protocol was due to be suspended on May 4 but stood revised under the new guidelines, local media reported.

(Image Credit: AP)