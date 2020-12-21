Thailand Likely To Expand Lockdown As Cluster Of COVID-19 Cases Sparks Worries

Thailand may need to expand its lockdown as health authorities continue to search for more than 10,000 people which can be associated with a record cluster of coronavirus cases found near Bangkok. Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said that officials will be meeting with Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha and a Covid-19 task force to talk about the steps which can help in battling the virus. The Health Ministry has also advised 1,580 fresh-food markets to put up strict measures in order to prevent the virus from spreading.

Seafood workers suffer due to virus spread

It all started when a 67-years-old local fish merchant tested positive for the virus on December 17. After that, three family members of a 67-year-old shrimp vendor at Samut Sakhon market were diagnosed positive. According to Bangkok’s local agency TNA, the woman reported a loss of smell and fatigue and was moved to a healthcare facility in the province. At least 18 others came in contact with the woman after health authorities initiated testing and tracing.

In a statement to the agency, Governor Weerasak Wijitsaengsri said that health experts conducted tests on at least 100 people on December 18, and continue to diagnose more customers. He informed, that the market was closed down for sanitization and disinfection for 24 hours. While Thailand had declared a state of emergency in the month of March as 934 cases were confirmed in the country, Governor Wijitsaengsri informed that there would be no lockdown imposed for the containment efforts.

Dr. Sophon Iamsirithaworn, director-general of the Communicable Diseases Division, told The Bangkok Post that the wholesaler who puts up a stall at Talad Klang Kung (shrimp market) had infected her 95-year-old elderly and vulnerable mother, elder sister, aged 73, and sister-in-law, 57. He informed, that the family was isolated and was under medical supervision in case of any symptoms. The vendor was taken to the private hospital’s outpatient department at 6 pm by the health authorities where she was administered a COVID-19 test.

(Image Credits: Unsplash)