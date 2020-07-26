Thailand LGBTQ Activists Raise Pride Flag In Anti-govt Rally, Demand Military To Step Down

On July 25 evening, in the latest youth protests, demanding the government to step down, hundreds of Thai LGBTQ activists raised rainbow flags as they demanded democracy and equal rights. This is not the first such protest. Various such protests have taken place since last week. The activists staged one of the largest street rallies since a 2014 military coup, completely defying the social distancing measures and coronavirus ban on gatherings. The activists sang, danced, and performed stand-up comedy, taking a jibe at the Prime Minister, Prayuth Chan-ocha. Pride flags were raised as a part of these demonstrations.

People demand democracy in Thailand

A 21-year-old activist, who went by a made up name, Viktorious Nighttime, said that people have gathered here to demand democracy. Once democracy prevails, equal rights will automatically fall in place. He added that the LGBTQ community has been suffering ever since and also lacks equal rights. That is why people are demanding democracy as well as equal rights, he added. A 22-year-old protester who gave her name as Yaya said, the people are not going to go anywhere and continue to protest even if the government does not step down. People are going to protest till democracy prevails.

The protests started when earlier this month, Thailand's cabinet backed a civil partnership bill that would recognise same-sex unions with almost the same rights as married couples. The protests are happening under the Free Youth Movement. The gathering that took place on Saturday was the latest in the series. The Free Youth Movement issued three demands: an end to harassment of government critics, dissolution of the parliament, and amendments to the military-written constitution.

