Thailand PM Prayut Sued Over Inability To Implement Measures To Curb Dust Pollution

Residents of the Thai city of Chiang Mai and other academics have filed a lawsuit against Prime Minister of Thailand Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha along with other state agencies over their inability to solve the dust pollution issue in the northern province. According to Pattaya Mail, the lawsuit was filed by the residents in the Chiang Mai Administrative Court and the state agencies like the National Environmental Board, and the Securities and Exchange Commission, were also sued as well. The residents were led by the People’s Network in the North, which is an academic group from Chiang Mai University.

As per the report by the Thai news outlet, the Chiang Mai's Breath Council and the residents of the northern province of Thailand accused the Thai PM of failing to implement legal measures, policies and existing plans to tackle the issue of the smog effectively. The class action lawsuit was also supported by Sita Divari who is a prime minister candidate for the Thai Sang Thai Party. According to Pattaya mail, Divari was present at the court and provided his signature to support the lawsuit.

Lawsuit demands Thai PM exercise his power

The ongoing lawsuit demanded Prime Minister Prayut exercise his power under the Enhancement and Conservation of National Environmental Quality Act and address the issue. The plaintiffs claimed that the delay in addressing the problem caused by the dust pollution in the area has exacerbated the problem. They also accused the National Environmental Board of failing to implement the national plan to tackle dust pollution. The plan in question was declared in 2019. The region which is facing dust pollution for so long has been frustrated with the Thai administration for their inability to address the issue.