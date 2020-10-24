Thailand Protesters Reach Bangkok Prison Demanding Release Of Detained Leaders

Pro-democracy protesters once again took to the streets in Thailand on Friday, October 23. This time the demonstrators demanded the release of fellow protesters that had been detained by the authorities as they gathered outside Bangkok Remand Prison. As per estimates, the protesters numbered almost 2,000.

Thai protesters gather at Bangkok prison

As per reports, the protesters in front of the Bangkok Remand Prison saw the release of one of the protest leaders, Jatupat Boonpattararaksa, but were also demanding the release of 7 other protesters that have been detained by the Thai government. After being released, Boonpattararaksa is reported to have addressed the crowd and said that seven of their friends were still in prison and that if they were not released the protesters would oust Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's resignation is one of the key demands of the protesters, other demands include change to the countries constitution in order to make it more democratic and drastic reforms to the monarchy in Thailand. The calls for reform to the monarchy have troubled the countries conservatives as the monarchy is treated as sacrosanct and a pillar of national identity in Thailand.

Thailand has been experiencing student-led protests for months but the demonstrations have only intensified in the last couple of weeks. The protests in Bangkok have carried on despite the declaration of a state of emergency by the government that essentially made any form of demonstration illegal. But I a small victory for the protesters, the Prime Minister was forced to roll back the state of emergency on Thursday, October 22 after intense pressure from protesters and opposition lawmakers.

On October 21, protesters even organised a march to the Prime Minister’s residence and demanded his resignation. As per reports, the protesters marched to the Prime Minister’s house and reiterated their demand for his resignation. The Prime Minister, on the other hand, urged the protesters to let the Thai parliament deal with the call for reforms.

