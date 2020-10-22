Thai Protesters March To Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's House Demanding Resignation

In Thailand, students-led protesters once again marched defiantly on the street of Bangkok on Wednesday, October 21. As per reports, the protesters marched to the Prime Minister’s house and reiterated their demand that he step down; the Prime Minister, on the other hand, urged the protesters to let the Thai parliament deal with the call for reforms.

Government given three days to meet protesters demands

The protesters are reported to have broken through police lines and handed government representatives a resignation form to be signed. Protesters said it was a resignation form for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, in addition, the people also demanded that their fellow protesters who had been arrested earlier be freed. The protesters declared that if their demands were not met in three days they would be back. After their declaration, the protesters dispersed peacefully.

In addition to the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, the protesters have also demanded changes to the country’s constitution to make it more democratic as well as reforms to the nation's monarchy which has always traditionally been seen as sacrosanct and a pillar of national identity.

Meanwhile, Thai Parliament President Chuan Leekpai on Monday, October 19 announced a special parliamentary session wherein all the demands put forward by the protesters will be discussed. The special session will be held on October 26-27. Chuan during his announcement said, "The lawmakers of the government and opposition parties agreed today that there was a need to convene an emergency parliament session to find a way out of the situation in Bangkok and in the country in connection with the mass protests, and it was decided to convene such a session."

Earlier last week, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha declared a state of emergency that is set to last for 30 days. Under the emergency decree, gatherings of more than five people are banned and law enforcement have been given additional special powers.

(With AP inputs, Image AP)

