COVID-19 Pandemic: Thailand Provinces Ban Alcohol Sales Ahead Of Buddhist New Year

In a bid to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus, several of Thailand’s provinces have reportedly banned sales of alcoholic beverages. The new measure came as the country’s Buddhist New Year is just around the corner and to discourage people from celebrating this year, the provinces decided to ban alcohol. Thailand’s central government also urged people to not celebrate the Thai New Year which is usually held from April 13-15.

To contain the spread of COVID-19, the government also postponed the holidays. Thailand is reportedly among Southeast Asian countries that are cancelling or calling back traditional celebrations amid the global pandemic. According to an international media outlet, the capital Bangkok ordered a 10-day ban on the sale of wine, beer and spirits, which went into effect on April 10.

47 out of Thailand’s 77 provinces have reportedly implemented bans to April 15 or until the end of the month. Bangkok authorities have also called off the activities and urged businesses and malls to do the same. As per reports, the government also urged people to refrain from travelling back to their hometowns amid the holiday season.

Thailand extends lockdown

Currently, Thailand has more than 2,500 confirmed coronavirus cases and the deadly virus has claimed nearly 35 lives in the country. Out of the total number of cases, around 1,135 have also been recovered. A total lockdown measure was also imposed by the government that was extended until April 15 to stem the transmission of the disease among the communities, local media reported.

Meanwhile, coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over one lakh lives worldwide as of April 11. According to the tally by an international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and territories and has infected more than 1.7 million people. Out of the total infections, more than 389,000 have recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries including Spain, and the economy is struggling.

(Image source: Representative/Unsplash)

