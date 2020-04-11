The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Turkey Sends Medical Equipment To Britain Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Rest of the World News

Turkey has sent protective gears like surgical masks, industrial maks and hazmat suits to the UK as both the nations battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Turkey sends medical equipments to Britain amid coronavirus pandemic

Turkey, which has witnessed the fastest rise of coronavirus cases has now sent emergency equipment to the UK. This comes as Britain, which is struggling with a shortage of ventilators, has reported 73, 758 positive cases and 3,758 deaths as of April 11. Meanwhile, there are over 47,029 positive cases across Turkish territory. 

Early on April 11, a military cargo plane carrying protective gears like surgical masks, industrial maks and hazmat suits took off from an airbase near the country's capital Ankara. According to reports, a second plane will depart for the United Kingdom on April 12. Amid the ongoing pandemic, Turkey has previously sent help to other European nations- Italy, Spain and five Balkan nations including Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina amongst others. 

Read: Pets Abandoned In Turkey Amid Rising Fears Of Coronavirus Spread

Read: BIG: Twitter Alleges Egypt & Saudi States Plotted To Push Anti-Turkey & Iran Agenda; Acts

'Hope in Despair' 

The Turkish defence ministry has yet not revealed the quantity of help sent, however, photographs that have emerged online show items packed in multiple crates with words of Rumi, a 13th-century poet, "There is hope after despair and many suns after darkness." Meanwhile, the ministry took to Twitter to confirm the delivery of aid. "Turkish Armed Forces aircraft will transport to (the) United Kingdom the medical aid supplies...to be used in the fight against COVID-19,' the Turkish Defence Ministry tweeted.

Following the delivery, Dominic Rabb, UK's Minister of Foreign Affairs, has thanked Turkey for the support. Also, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has written a personal letter to Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan thanking him for the support. 

Read: Turkey Witnesses Fastest Rise In Coronavirus Cases, Law To Release Prisoners Underway

Read: COVID-19 Crisis: Turkey To Provide Free Surgical Masks To The Entire Nation

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Uttar Pradesh
SPL OFFICERS TO MONITOR HOTSPOT
fact check
TATA MADE COMMENTS ON ECONOMY?
PM MODI'S MEETING WITH CMS: DEMAND TRANSFER OF CASH TO POOR FAMILIES, SAYS CHIDAMBARAM
karnataka
KARNATAKA BJP MLA BREACHES LOCKDOWN
Virat Kohli
VIRAT KOHLI SALUTES DELHI POLICE
IMF
IMF ROPES IN FORMER RAGHURAM RAJAN