Thailand signs deal with AstraZeneca to secure doses of its COVID-19 vaccine

Thailand, on November 27, signed an agreement with AstraZeneca to secure a supply of its COVID-19 vaccine and to start local production with technology from the British-Swedish firm. The deal was made after AstraZeneca announced that its vaccine, developed in collaboration with University of Oxford showed 70 per cent efficiency against the coronavirus. According to Bangkok Post, the vaccine would be locally developed by Siam Bioscience with the support of AstraZeneca.

The exact quantity of doses has not been revealed yet. However, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, on November 25 said that the contract was for the purchase 26 million doses, enough for 13 million people, Bangkok Post reported. AstraZeneca meanwhile, has announced global trials of its vaccine candidate AZD1222.

Australia starts manufacturing vaccine

Australia's CSL Limited has commenced the manufacturing of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine. The AZD1222 COVID-19 vaccine candidate is being manufactured at the company's advanced manufacturing facility in Broadmeadows, Victoria. The manufacturing process starts even as the candidate is currently at its final phase of trials and has not been approved by the regulators in Australia.

CSL Limited has separate contracts with AstraZeneca and the Australian government to manufacture approximately 30 million doses of the AZD1222 vaccine candidate, which is expected to be released in the country by mid-2021, depending on the outcome of trials and approval. CSL will release eight large scale batches of the vaccine drug substance. After the safety and efficacy of the vaccine are proven, it is anticipated that per person will receive two doses each.

