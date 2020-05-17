Thailand Extends Ban On International Flights Until June End Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Thailand has decided to extend the ban on international passenger flights for another month. As per reports the ban will last till June 30 and is an attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19. The announcement came after the country saw a single-digit increase in new coronavirus cases. The ban on international flights was introduced by the aviation regulator in the month of April.

According to reports, the government has not decided if it will extend the national emergency decree that expires on May 31. As per reports, the Thai government allowed malls to reopen from May 17 onwards and also decided to shorten nighttime curfew by one hour, from 2200 to 0400 to to 2300 to 0400.

Thailand has reported 3,028 positive coronavirus cases and the current death toll stands at 56. Majority of the confirmed cases, 2,856, have already recovered and Thailand only has 116 active coronavirus cases as of May 17.

Coronavirus outbreak

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed 311,827 lives worldwide as of May 17. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has infected at least 4,636,173 people. Out of the total infections, 1,812,214 have recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities still remain under lockdown in almost many countries and the economy is struggling.

