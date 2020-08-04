Thailand: Youngsters Carry Out Harry Potter-themed Protest Against Monarchy

On August 3, tons of young Thai people wearing Harry Potter scarves rallied against the government. They vowed to ‘cast a spell’ for democracy. This is the result of the growing protests against powerful people.

Protests in Thailand

According to reports, it has been more than two weeks now that young Thai people are protesting at universities and town halls to bring down the military-aligned government of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha. People have also been seen holding placards opposing the world's harshest law which is Thailand's lese majeste law. This law protects the monarchy and King Maha Vajiralongkorn from criticism.

As the anti-govt students protests continue, the activists have decided to mix it up a bit: today’s theme is “Harry Potter vs You-Know-Who

He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named.”



“Bringing Democracy to #Thailand shouldn’t be wizardry,” one organizer tells me. pic.twitter.com/ZZQQzsB9oj — Saksith Saiyasombut (@SaksithCNA) August 3, 2020

On August 3, as the night fell, the protesters paid complete attention as the organisers recounted the plot of the popular novels of J.K Rowling. Reports suggest that prominent lawyer Anon Numpa was also seen as a part of the protest. He was seen wearing a striped Gryffindor scarf and black robe. Accusing the former Army Chief and the current Prime minister Prayut of using his position to ‘gain benefits’, he took to the stage and to denounce Prayut. Anon said that the government should stop this before there is another confrontation.

According to analysts, the kingdom might get back to absolutism under the reign of Rama X and the royalist generals around him. Thailand's young people were among thousands of people on the streets of Bangkok last week in what we can call as one of the biggest anti-government protests the capital has seen in years. The youth demands three things and they say that they will continue to protest if the demands are not met: for parliament to be dissolved, for the constitution to be rewritten, and for authorities to stop harassing critics.

