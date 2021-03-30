Thailand's Former PM Candidate Charged With Royal Defamation Over Vaccine Video

Thailand’s billionaire opposition figure, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, on March 30 was charged with defaming the monarch after he questioned the government’s alleged over-reliance on coronavirus vaccines from a company linked to the royal family. According to Bloomberg, Thanathorn, who is a former prime ministerial candidate, was charged under the lese majeste and computer crimes acts for a live Facebook broadcast in January in which he criticised the country’s vaccine strategy and selection of Siam Bioscience Co. as a manufacturer for AstraZeneca shots. Now, the Thai police are expected to submit evidence to prosecutors on May 7, according to Thanathorn lawyer, Kritsadang Nutcharat.

As per reports, Thanathorn, founder of the now-dissolved Future Forward Party, said that what he did was beneficial to the country. He said that what he did has spurred the government to revisit its vaccine strategy. Further, he added that he has no concern for this case.

It is worth mentioning that the Thai government has repeatedly defended its strategy of sourcing about 97 per cent of its confirmed vaccine orders from AstraZeneca, the majority of which will be produced by the company owned by the Crown Property Bureau, which manages the royal family's multi-billion-dollar fortune. Additionally, Thailand has also ordered some shots from Sinovac Biotech Ltd, besides clearing Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot vaccine for emergency local use. According to reports, Siam Bioscience plans to manufacture 200 million doses of that vaccine for the kingdom and wider region each year.

Over 70 people facing royal defamation charges

Meanwhile, Thailand’s monarchy has faced increased criticism in recent months, with a protest movement calling for more transparency and accountability from the institution that sits at the apex of power in the county. Currently, more than 70 people are facing royal defamation charges, including prominent student leaders who kicked off a youth-led-pre-democracy movement last July. Thailand’s lese majeste law, on the other hand, mandates as many as 15 years in prison for each instance of defaming, insulting or threatening the king, queen, heir-apparent or regent.

(Image: AP)

