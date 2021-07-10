The Poison Garden In England Has 100 Various 'toxic, Narcotics' Plants That Can Kill You

A garden in England is dubbed as the 'world's deadliest garden’ as it has over 100 various types of plants that can kill a person. According to the Mirror, The Poison Garden takes up just a small part of The Alnwick Garden in Northumberland. It is hidden behind huge iron gates and a sign under a skull and cross bones that says “these plants can kill”. Visitors can only visit the garden with a guide.

As per resorts, visitors to the garden are prohibited from smelling, touching or tasting any plants as previously some tourists have fainted after inhaling the fumes while walking around. The garden contains around 100 “toxic, intoxicating and narcotic” plants. These include the blue flowers monkshood that not only creates deadly berries but also deadly leaves and stems.

Many of the plants, such as Laurel, produce cyanide. Giant hogweed is phototoxic, meaning it will burn skin and can give you blisters for up to seven years. The garden is maintained by the staff, who wear hazmat suits to tend to potent plants. The most dangerous plants are kept within giant cages.

Brainchild of Duchess of Northumberland

The garden was the brainchild of the Duchess of Northumberland, who wanted to steer away from the tropical herb gardens and go for a poison garden instead. After visiting the infamous Medici poison garden, the duchess reportedly became enthralled with the idea of creating a garden of plants that could kill instead of heal. Another trip to the archaeological site of the largest hospital in medieval Scotland, where the duchess learned about soporific sponges soaked in henbane, opium and hemlock used to anaesthetize amputees during 15th-century surgeries, reinforced her interest in creating a garden of lethal plants.

While speaking to the media outlet, head garners Trevor Jones said that the garden’s “leafy residents” are very common, so much so that a lot of them are what people call cottage garden plants. Trevor said that they are grown in many people’s gardens but people don’t know how harmful they actually are. Visitors are often surprised to learn that the laurel hedge can be highly toxic.

