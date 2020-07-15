The Global Race For COVID-19 Cure: What Is The Progress On Vaccines?

As the race for a COVID-19 vaccine gains pace, here is the progress of five countries: the United Kingdom, the United States, India, China and Russia:

United Kingdom:

United Kingdom is carrying out the highest number of 24.5% clinical trials. British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca along with the University of Oxford is developing AZD122 which is being administered to 8,000 participants in Phase III trials. Starting a race for the first claim on the vaccine, AstraZeneca announced deals with the United States and European governments to supply 400 million doses of the unproven vaccine each.

China:

China is also in the race to develop a vaccine. China’s Sinovac’s trial of an inactivated vaccine in Brazil is one of the two listed by the World Health Organisation in clinical trial stages.

Russia:

Russia's Sechenov University claims it has successfully completed clinical trials of what it describes as the world's first coronavirus vaccine. WHO said the vaccine was still in Phase I trials and has to undergo two more levels of large-scale trials for it to be listed as safe for use.

India:

In India, Bharat Biotech International has received regulatory approval to start human clinical trials for its experimental shot of the vaccine named Covaxin. The aim is for it to be unveiled by August 15, after the completion of all clinical trials.

United Forces:

In the United States, the Trump administration has financed the development of 4 COVID-19 vaccines developed by Johnson & Johnson, Moderna Inc, AstraZeneca Plc and Novovax Inc. under Operation Warp Speed Program which aims to produce 300 million vaccine doses by the end of 2021. On Tuesday, Moderna Inc’s experimental vaccine announced the successful completion of Phase I trials. Earlier this month, Novavax also received $1.6 billion from the US government for delivering 100 million doses by late 2020.

(Image credits: AP)