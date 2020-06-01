COVID-19: Thermal Imaging Cameras To Play Crucial Role As Japan Reopens

As Japan plans to get rid of its months-long lockdown restrictions and reopen its shattered economy post the COVID-19 pandemic, thermal imaging cameras are expected to play a crucial role in the country. According to the reports, many retailers and organisations are praising the technology as it can run quick scans over passengers to determine fever. As per the international media reports, the most popular 109 department store in Tokyo’s trendy Shibuya district reopened on June 1 installing thermal imaging cameras at its entrance.

On the other hand, Isetan Mitsukoshi’s iconic department store opened over the weekend with thermal cameras at its entrances. The government has reportedly announced that it will keep 4.2 billion yen ($39 million) to help the schools adopt the technology for safety measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

As Japan begins to ease the coronavirus restrictions, the country is reportedly considering to re-open its borders to the travellers from selective nations with the low spread of the COVID-19 disease. The decision comes as Japan resumed businesses, cinemas, as well as sports clubs in the nation's capital Tokyo on June 1.

Japan to allow overseas travellers

As per local media reports, the government of Japan would allow the overseas travellers from Thailand, Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand in months ahead as these countries have recorded low cases of the coronavirus. Mostly, the business travellers from these four countries would be allowed to enter after testing negative for COVID-19 in two separate tests, one conducted at departure in the home country and upon arrival in Japan. The exempt will be granted owing to Japan’s strong trade ties with the member nations of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP-11).

