This Airline Opens Restaurant That Exclusively Serves Plane Food

Airline food has been the butt of travelers’ jokes for long. However, AirAsia after performing its market research is confident about people's love for the original dishes served on its flight. It had suggested that there is a huge scope for offering the same menu it sells on flights in a restaurant. It has opened its first restaurant in Kuala Lumpur which will serve the same meals that are served to AirAsia flight passengers.

AirAsia to open resturants

According to the research of AirAsia, there is a huge market for restaurants that will serve nothing but plane food and give the customers an experience of a long plane journey. Catherine Goh, who is the general manager of the restaurant said in his statement that it's a great opportunity to extend what they began as the in-flight menus considering that they are bringing something new to the markets. This will help the restaurants to gather more support from the producers and suppliers. Opening a restaurant based on this new theme will also help in creating new job opportunities for the youth.

One of the restaurants called Santan will serve the customers will similar food items as served on the AirAsia flight in Kuala Lumpur. According to the international media, people can also vouch for Malaysian foods, which will include nasi lemak, satay skewers, and beef rendang along with Chinese-Malaysian style chicken rice, chicken inasal which are famous cuisine of the Philippines and Vietnam. However, the restaurants did not disclose whether they will serve different food for the economy and business class as served in an airline.

AirAsia claims that people will certainly like this new chain of restaurants and aims to open more of them. Well, only the customers can decide the future of plane food. However, there is a huge market of possibilities out there.

Potato-stuffed ‘diabetic-friendly’ meal provided by WestJet

James Boyle, a British DJ and music producer, also known as Breakage was travelling from Canada to the UK. He complained that he was served with ‘diabetic-friendly’ meal which consisted of potato wedges along with mashed potatoes. The meal entirely consisted of ‘carbohydrates and sugar’. He posted a tweet accusing the airline of providing bad meals to the passengers. He wrote that the meal provided by the airline was dangerous for any person suffering from diabetes. He further wrote that he has been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes and that his body is incapable of processing carbohydrates and sugar.