This Bear Refuses To Part With The Man Who Rescued Him From Wildfire

Video of baby bear hugging the man who rescued him from wildfires has struck a chord with netizens. The video was posted yesterday by an Indian Forest Service official on Twitter and has got over 3k likes.

Gesture of Gratitude

Angels are ordinary people with god’s power. A baby bear refuses to leave the angel who rescued it from forest fire☺️ pic.twitter.com/5sgsiNCtf5 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) December 18, 2019

In the video, a baby bear can be seen hugging his rescuer’s leg tightly in a gesture to thank him for saving his life. Also, the rescuer is seen loosening the baby bear's grip but the bear runs back to him. The heartwarming video soon caught the people's attention and people expressed their concern towards wildfires. A user wrote that the video has left him teary-eyed while another wrote that it was beautiful adding that animals return love with love, not reason. Catch all the reactions here:

May This Innocence never be faded away ✨💫🦋🐨 — 🚩🚩 DIPTANGSHU 🚩🚩 (@Diptang27657182) December 18, 2019

it is scared and nowhere to go. so follows him — jay (@r_jaykumar) December 18, 2019

I have very fond memories of a baby bear I had named Sloppy-rescued from some Adivasis & cared for a few months in the early '80s & then handed over to Nandankan Zoo.The cup wouldn't know when to stop drinking milk, slept next to my bed & followed me around. — Kartick Kumar Misraa (@kartickmisraa) December 18, 2019

A true angel indeed — Rajneesh Soni (@RKS_in) December 19, 2019

So well said. Angels are ordinary people with God's power. — Rajiv Tandon (@rajivtandon58) December 18, 2019

Read: Australia Declare State Of Emergency In New South Wales After Unprecedented Bushfires

Read: Australia Records Hottest Day As Bushfires Rage Across Country

Bushfire in Australia has caused the death of hundreds of koalas leaving almost the same number of them in danger. Volunteers in the area are tirelessly trying to save the flora and fauna. Meanwhile, Australian authorities on Thursday declared a seven-day state of emergency in New South Wales as a record heatwave fanned the bushfires raging across the region. The extreme weather conditions have also lead the doctors to label the smoke haze surrounding Sydney as a Public Health Emergency.

Read: Drunk Passenger Taped To Seat For Acting Like 'wild Bear' On Flight

Read: Upgraded Version Of Pinaka Guided Rocket System Successfully Test-fired From Odisha Coast