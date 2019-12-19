The Debate
This Bear Refuses To Part With The Man Who Rescued Him From Wildfire

Rest of the World News

Baby bear refused to part with the man who rescued him from wildfire. The video was posted on Twitter & has struck a chord with people leaving them teary-eyed

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
This

Video of baby bear hugging the man who rescued him from wildfires has struck a chord with netizens. The video was posted yesterday by an Indian Forest Service official on Twitter and has got over 3k likes.

Gesture of Gratitude

In the video, a baby bear can be seen hugging his rescuer’s leg tightly in a gesture to thank him for saving his life. Also, the rescuer is seen loosening the baby bear's grip but the bear runs back to him. The heartwarming video soon caught the people's attention and people expressed their concern towards wildfires. A user wrote that the video has left him teary-eyed while another wrote that it was beautiful adding that animals return love with love, not reason. Catch all the reactions here:

Bushfire in Australia has caused the death of hundreds of koalas leaving almost the same number of them in danger. Volunteers in the area are tirelessly trying to save the flora and fauna. Meanwhile, Australian authorities on Thursday declared a seven-day state of emergency in New South Wales as a record heatwave fanned the bushfires raging across the region. The extreme weather conditions have also lead the doctors to label the smoke haze surrounding Sydney as a Public Health Emergency. 

Published:
