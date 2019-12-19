Drunk Passenger Taped To Seat For Acting Like 'wild Bear' On Flight

When a flight passenger was so drunk that he tried to barge into the cockpit of an airline, the co-passengers tapped him to his seat. The Russian flight from Mineralnye Vody to Novosibirsk on air on December 17 went all haywire when this very man started to do all kinds of odd things. The incident on an S7 Airlines flight was captured on camera and shared on the social media after which hundreds have viewed and commented over it, making it viral. As per reports, the man, who has not been named, allegedly became aggressive with the flight attendants and then demanded to have a word with the captain.

Passengers tape the man to seat

Just when he rose from his seat to enter the cockpit, other travelers intervened. As seen in the video, they used tape to secure him to an empty seat in the business class section of the plane. A report claimed that one passenger said the man acted like a "wild bear" during the incident. In the video, the man, who is assumed to be in his 50s, hurls abuses while duct-taped to the seat. Take a look.

Drunk man to face 5 years imprisonment

On landing at the destination airport in Novosibirsk, the alleged drunk person was arrested for violating public order. A spokesperson for the Interior Ministry of Russia told the media that the officers brought the man to the police station but he continued his wild behavior. He is said to have verbally abused the duty policemen and tried to attack them as well. For so much of misbehaviour, the man will have to be behind the bars for five long years. In a similar incident last year, American Airlines was forced to divert after an apparently drunk passenger started doing pull-ups mid-air.

