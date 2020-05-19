New Face Mask Allows People To Eat Food Without Taking It Off Amid COVID-19

A new coronavirus mask has been developed by Israeli inventors which has a special feature in it with a remote control mouth that allows diners to eat food without taking it off. As per the reports, the unique mask has a slot in the front of the mask so that the food can pass through it easily. Asaf Gitelis, vice president of Avtipus Patents and Inventions reportedly said that the mask can be operated mechanically by a hand remote or automatically when the food reaches the mask. He added that people can eat, enjoy and drink, and when the fork is taken out of the mouth, it gets automatically closed which will help protect against coronavirus.

The company reportedly said that it plans to start manufacturing the masks within months and had already submitted a patent. It reportedly added that the mask could sale at a price of ($0.85 to $2.85). According to the international media reports, Israel has reopened its economy to some extent after a huge plunge of coronavirus cases.

Facemasks reduce risk of coronavirus

Meanwhile, a study conducted by Hong Kong researchers reportedly said on May 17 that tests on hamsters reveal the widespread use of facemasks reduces the contraction of deadly coronavirus. According to the reports, the University of Hong Kong research is first of its kind to specifically investigate whether masks can curb the spread of symptomatic and asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers from infecting others. As per the reports, the study which was led by Professor Yuen Kwok-yung, known to be one of the world's top coronavirus expert said that the team placed hamsters which were artificially infected with the disease next to the healthy animals.

The researchers placed surgical masks between the two cages with airflow travelling from the infected animals to the healthy ones. The researchers concluded from the study that non-contact transmission of the virus could be minimised by up to 60 per cent when the masks were used. It reportedly found that two-thirds of the hamsters were infected within a week if no masks were applied. According to the study, the infection rate dropped to over 15 per cent when surgical masks were effectively used on the cage of the infected animals and by about 35 per cent when placed on the cage with the healthy hamsters.

