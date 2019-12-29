This Online Romance With A Fake Girlfriend Is Absolutely Winning The Internet

A man named Nick Turani's online romance with a fake girl is going viral on social media. Turani himself tweeted a screenshot of the conversation he had with the girl. The hilarious screengrab shows the girl is asking some personal details from Turani and in reply, he is insisting her to share any latest picture of her that she took outside her job at Shutterstock. Turani took a jibe at the girl for putting on a Shutterstock picture, which itself is a proof of a fake account.

The fake encounter

The post instantly went viral as people noticed the Shutterstock watermark on the girl's display picture and cautioned Nick about it. People warned Nick to stay away from the girl as the account appears to be that of a scamster. Netizens also pointed out that the girl is asking questions similar to security questions on various web platforms. After so many people pointed out that the account is fake, the girl eventually responded with a message insisting that she's a model with Shutterstock.

Read: Facebook Bans Hundreds Of Fake Accounts Spreading Pro-Trump Messages

Ladies take notes!



Met this girl online YESTERDAY, and she’s already trying to learn more about me, not just hook up. It’s called conversation. Learn it. pic.twitter.com/8RrpYG80TV — nick (@nickturani) December 27, 2019

However, people, including Nick were there to take the 'supposed' fake twitter handle for a ride as they were in no mood to spare the scamster unpunished. The one lesson that everyone could take from Nick's story is that never share your personal details with strangers, especially on social media.

Read: Sachin Tendulkar Exposes Fake Accounts Impersonating Sara Tendulkar; Twitter Users React

She’s trying to hack into your account bro — Pearl (@Pearlgp_) December 27, 2019

She’s got a few cute friends i can introduce you to pic.twitter.com/mI8j3hT5Ei — nick (@nickturani) December 27, 2019

The shutterstock watermark KILLLLED me — ░▒█ B L I T Z E D █▒░ (@luckyhedron) December 27, 2019

Read: Pankaj Tripathi Makes His Entry On Instagram; Cites Fake Accounts As The Reason

I think she’s trying to guess one of your passwords... — Chris Harkins (@ChrisHarks19) December 27, 2019

Looks like to me that they’re scamming you. Call me silly, why would they need to know all this information? Your mothers maiden name? Wake up — onesillyassgirl (@onesillyassgirl) December 28, 2019

Read: Top Reasons Why Facebook Removed 302 Crores Fake Accounts In 6 Months Alone

