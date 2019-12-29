The Debate
This Online Romance With A Fake Girlfriend Is Absolutely Winning The Internet

Rest of the World News

A man named Nick Turani's online romance with a fake girl is going viral on social media. Turani himself tweeted a screenshot of the conversation.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
This

A man named Nick Turani's online romance with a fake girl is going viral on social media. Turani himself tweeted a screenshot of the conversation he had with the girl. The hilarious screengrab shows the girl is asking some personal details from Turani and in reply, he is insisting her to share any latest picture of her that she took outside her job at Shutterstock. Turani took a jibe at the girl for putting on a Shutterstock picture, which itself is a proof of a fake account. 

The fake encounter

The post instantly went viral as people noticed the Shutterstock watermark on the girl's display picture and cautioned Nick about it. People warned Nick to stay away from the girl as the account appears to be that of a scamster. Netizens also pointed out that the girl is asking questions similar to security questions on various web platforms. After so many people pointed out that the account is fake, the girl eventually responded with a message insisting that she's a model with Shutterstock. 

However, people, including Nick were there to take the 'supposed' fake twitter handle for a ride as they were in no mood to spare the scamster unpunished. The one lesson that everyone could take from Nick's story is that never share your personal details with strangers, especially on social media. 

Published:
