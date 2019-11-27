Sachin Tendulkar Exposes Fake Accounts Impersonating Sara Tendulkar; Twitter Users React

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has asked Twitter India to take action against the profiles impersonating his children Sara and Arjun Tendulkar. The Master Blaster hit out at the impersonators after malicious tweets were posted by an account under the name of Arjun Tendulkar. Sachin Tendulkar clarified that Arjun has nothing to do with the account and urged the officials to take necessary action. The account was allegedly using Arjun’s identity to post malicious tweets against celebrities and organizations.

Arjun Tendulkar: Sachin Tendulkar busts Twitter fake account

I wish to clarify that my son Arjun & daughter Sara are not on Twitter.

The account @jr_tendulkar is wrongfully impersonating Arjun and posting malicious tweets against personalities & institutions. Requesting @TwitterIndia to act on this as soon as possible. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 27, 2019

Arjun Tendulkar Twitter: Twitteratis react to Sachin Tendulkar's revelation

Twitteratis were shocked when Sachin Tendulkar revealed that both his children Arjun and Sara Tendulkar are not on Twitter. Twitteratis backed the former Indian cricketer and showed their support by blocking the account in question. The account had created suspicions earlier too. Fans also thanked Sachin Tendulkar for clarifying the issue and taking up the matter. Here, let's take a look at the top reactions from Twitter.

The irony of this fake account @jr_tendulkar pic.twitter.com/0gduXe3Sbz — Alphin Thomas (@alphin_thomas) November 27, 2019

Thats ridiculous - what weirdos would create a fake account to impersonate a child? Pathetic — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) November 27, 2019

Very sad to know this. But anyways, don't worry. This thing will be taken care off. Request all not to do such petty things which spoils anybody's image. — Partap Singh Verma (@PartapSinghVer1) November 27, 2019

This is just ridiculous.... social media has become a burden now... crazy — Sunita Sigtia (@sunitasigtia) November 27, 2019

A real God son never wrotes he is son of God!! At first I think how can he wrote like that and took A screen shot!! Sorry for that misunderstanding @sachin_rt !! pic.twitter.com/36KtRfgGzz — Guru Surya Teja (@GST1451) November 27, 2019

