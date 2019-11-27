The Debate
Sachin Tendulkar Exposes Fake Accounts Impersonating Sara Tendulkar; Twitter Users React

Cricket News

Sachin Tendulkar, on Wednesday, exposed son Arjun Tendulkar's fake Twitter account and asked Twitter India to take action. Here's how the Twitterati reacted.

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sachin Tendulkar

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has asked Twitter India to take action against the profiles impersonating his children Sara and Arjun Tendulkar. The Master Blaster hit out at the impersonators after malicious tweets were posted by an account under the name of Arjun Tendulkar. Sachin Tendulkar clarified that Arjun has nothing to do with the account and urged the officials to take necessary action. The account was allegedly using Arjun’s identity to post malicious tweets against celebrities and organizations.

Arjun Tendulkar: Sachin Tendulkar busts Twitter fake account

Arjun Tendulkar Twitter: Twitteratis react to Sachin Tendulkar's revelation

Twitteratis were shocked when Sachin Tendulkar revealed that both his children Arjun and Sara Tendulkar are not on Twitter. Twitteratis backed the former Indian cricketer and showed their support by blocking the account in question. The account had created suspicions earlier too. Fans also thanked Sachin Tendulkar for clarifying the issue and taking up the matter. Here, let's take a look at the top reactions from Twitter.

Published:
COMMENT
