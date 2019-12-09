This Video Game Will Allow Users To Play As Jesus Christ. Watch Trailer

In a new simulation game that is set to hit Steam, the players will be able to play an actual god. The game trailers tease that there will be a simulation game that allows players to play as Jesus Christ. As per their trailer, the player will have access to all the Holy Abilities of Jesus. Another still from the released trailer shows the player nailed to a cross just like Jesus Christ.

'I am Jesus Christ'

The game even has a small description on steam which asks the potential players if they have ever wondered what it would be like to be one of the most powerful people in the world. The game follows the journey of Jesus Christ and allows players to perform miracles. Watch the trailer below:

I Am Jesus Christ is a real game based on the New Testament. Watch the announcement trailer here: pic.twitter.com/Sh45IhAlI0 — IGN (@IGN) December 7, 2019

The publisher of the game has many simulation games to its name suggesting that simulation games are somewhat its speciality. This particular game has sparked more interest given its religious roots. As with all other things that have gone viral, commenters had to share their own take of the upcoming game.

If this ain’t dropping on Christmas I ain’t coppin it — Brady (@bleachingmymom) December 7, 2019

Some people even took issue with Jesus's skin colour and wondered if they could change it, others wanted Jesus on the widely successful Nintendo game Smash bros. so that they could fight as Jesus.

put Jesus in Smash you cowards https://t.co/taQtXErFr0 — Alanah Pearce (@Charalanahzard) December 7, 2019

