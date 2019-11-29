Kiwi Cricketer Nails Geometrically Improbable Shot You've Only Seen In Video Games

Over the years, batsmen have come up with some insane shots that have left fans wondering how on earth did the batsman manage to dispatch that delivery for a boundary or a six. From AB de Villiers to Tilakaratne Dilshan, the scoop shot is one of the most popularly used shots, especially in the shorter formats of the game, in order to score the big runs in unusual areas either behind the stumps or in unconventional areas. New Zealand cricketer Neil Broom played an outrageous scoop shot against Wellington Firebirds in the Ford Trophy, leaving the fans and the internet astounded. Neil Broom, who plays for Otago Volts, produced the geometrically impossible shot, as he scooped the ball right above the wicket, sending it straight past the boundary line behind the stumps. Otago clinched victory by 2 runs against Wellington Firebirds.

Kiwi cricketer nails geometrically impossible shot

Seen anything like this before?

Neil Broom used every part of the ground to reach his 112 against the @wgtnfirebirds ⚡️⚡️#cricketnation #OurOtago #FordTrophy pic.twitter.com/ABHa3QUybv — Otago Cricket (@OtagoVolts) November 29, 2019

Another day, another bizarre hit

New Zealand cricketer Glenn Phillips smashed a bizarre switch-hit on Wednesday against Otago in the ongoing 2019-20 Ford Trophy. Playing for Auckland, Phillips scored 156 runs from just 135 balls to propel his side to a 97-run win. His switch hit, which sailed over third-man for a six, circulated around social media and even caught the attention of the International Cricket Council (ICC). The ICC posted a 16-second video of the shot on their Twitter handle, which immediately went viral around the cricketing fraternity. Along with the switch hit, Phillips attacked Otago’s bowling to all corners with unconventional shots. His innings comprised of 16 fours and three sixes and it came at a strike rate of 115.55.

