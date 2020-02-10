Thousands Attend Candlelight Vigil For Victims Of Thailand Mass Shooting

Thousands of people on February 9 attended a peaceful candlelight vigil in the northeastern part of Thailand. According to reports, the candlelight vigil was for the victims of one of the deadliest shooting sprees in the country. A rogue soldier, Jakrapanth Thomma killed 29 people and injured 57 before being fatally shot by the authorities.

Vigil took place by the statue of Thao Suranari

According to reports, the vigil took place by the statue of Thao Suranari located in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima. One of the people at the vigil said that such rage completely fills up a person. He further added that he has two kids of his own and thinking about the lives lost did not allow him to sleep at night. The person further added that the tragic shooting took place in their hometown.

The shooting took place on February 8 when the soldier, Jakrapanth Thomma opened fire in a house before moving to an army camp and then to the mall. Thomas was shot dead by officials on February 9 in the basement of the mall. Video taken outside the mall showed people diving for cover as shots rang out. Many were killed outside the mall, some in cars, others while walking.

Defence Ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Kongcheep Tantrawanich said, Sgt Maj. Jakrapanth Thomma was responsible for the mass shooting in Nakhon Ratchasima, a hub for Thailand’s relatively poorer and rural northeastern region. Majority of the shooting took place at Terminal 21 Korat, an airport-themed mall filled with colourful Lego sculptures, a merry-go-round and huge replicas of landmarks from around the world.

Thai PM issues statement

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha in a statement on February 9 said that the soldier who gunned down 29 people in the northeastern region of the country did it over a ‘personal problem. The Thai PM said that the tragic incident was unprecedented in Thailand and he wanted it to be the last time such a crisis ever happened.

Earlier on February 9, the Thai leader took to Twitter to condole the deaths of people and said that the safety of citizens and officials was of utmost importance. He added that the tragic incident was a loss for both the parties and they should take lessons from the event.

