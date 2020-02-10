Over 20 Russians Injured, Two Minors Killed In High-speed Boat Collision In Thailand

Two speedboats with 39 Russian tourists on board collided off Phuket's east coast injuring over 20 people and killing two minors, confirmed the police. Vladimir Pronin, head of the consular department of the Russian embassy in Thailand, said that one boat had only the Thai crew while the other boat had 39 Russian nationals.

The Russian Embassy informed that over 20 Russians have sustained injuries of various degrees of severity. The two fatalities in the accident included a 12-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl, confirmed the Embassy citing Thai medics. Marine Police Region 8 Chief Col Prasert Srikhunrat, in a statement, reportedly said that the investigation into the collision is still underway and the officers will inspect the scene of the accident before travelling to see the injured persons at the hospitals.

Read: Thailand Health Minister Says 'kick Out Western Tourists' Not Wearing Masks

Read: Rouge Thai Soldier Who Killed 21 In Rampage Shot Dead In Mall

Video of accident shared

According to media reports, the crash occurred in a channel connecting two main harbours of Phuket island and a video of the accident has been shared on social media platforms.

Read: 21 Dead, 31 Hurt In Thai Mass Shooting; Gunman Hides In Mall

Read: Rogue Thai Soldier Kills 12 People In Mass Shooting At Shopping Mall In Korat