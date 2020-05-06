Three Members Of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Killed In Clash: Reports

At least three members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRG's) were reportedly killed in a clash with a “counter-revolutionary” group on May 5. According to Iran's state media, the event took place in the western province of Kurdistan. The Iranian media agency ISNA quoted a Guards statement that read that Colonel Shakiba Salimi and two other fighters, Jafar Nezampour and Majid Shokri, were martyred after the battle killing a number of counter-revolutionary elements.

The statement reportedly added that the clash occurred near the town of Divandareh about 63 kilometers (39 miles) east of the border with neighboring Iraq and 400 kilometers (250 miles) west of the capital Tehran. There were no details on the affiliation of the gunmen. Iran has been struggling to fight against the Kurdish militants for the past 40 years. As per reports, the militants use bases in neighboring Iraqi Kurdistan to launch attacks against the Guards and state institutions inside the country. According to the Iranian state television, the final rites of those killed in the clash were held this morning keeping in mind the health protocols and social distancing norms implemented due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

As per reports, the area has witnessed occasional fighting between Iranian forces and Kurdish separatists as well as militants linked to the extremist Islamic State group. In July, Kurdish militants killed three members of the guard in the country's northwest. Iran’s eastern borders have also been the scene of occasional clashes with Baluch militants, too.

