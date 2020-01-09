The Debate
The Debate
Three Rockets Hit Baghdad's Green Zone: Reports

Rest of the World News

Media reports suggest that three Katyusha rockets struck Baghdad's Green Zone again on Thursday

Written By Rishabh Mishra | Mumbai |
Iraq

Media reports suggest that three Katyusha rockets have struck Baghdad's Green Zone again on Thursday. This comes after the two airbases in Iraq were attacked by the Iranian forces a day before. As per reports, no casualties have reported so far.

Read: White House says Trump could still renegotiate Iran nuclear deal

Before the attacks on  Al-Assad and Ebril airbases on Wednesday, the Green Zone in Baghdad has been attacked twice previously. Iranian state TV had described the Wednesday attacks on Iraq as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

The new attack on Green Zone in Iraq comes after US President Donald Trump's briefing where he spoke about UNSC intervention for peace in Middle East. 

Read: Donald Trump calls for peace, appeals UNSC members to intervene

