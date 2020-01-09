Three Rockets Hit Baghdad's Green Zone: Reports

Media reports suggest that three Katyusha rockets have struck Baghdad's Green Zone again on Thursday. This comes after the two airbases in Iraq were attacked by the Iranian forces a day before. As per reports, no casualties have reported so far.

Iraqi military says two Katyusha rockets fell inside Baghdad's Green Zone, no casualties: Reuters https://t.co/W3O9KjZLWq — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2020

Before the attacks on Al-Assad and Ebril airbases on Wednesday, the Green Zone in Baghdad has been attacked twice previously. Iranian state TV had described the Wednesday attacks on Iraq as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

The new attack on Green Zone in Iraq comes after US President Donald Trump's briefing where he spoke about UNSC intervention for peace in Middle East.

