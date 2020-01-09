Donald Trump Calls For Peace, Appeals UNSC Members To Intervene

US President Donald Trump, on Wednesday, addressed the media after the attacks on Iraqi military bases housing US officials and urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to intervene in the matter. He called for peace and spoke about making a deal with Iran.

Trump also made it clear that the US does not need oil and gas from the middle east and the US is the number one producer of these items. Lastly, he also spoke about working together on shared priorities with Iran and have a better future for all the countries.

Trump urges UNSC intervention

Donald Trump, while addressing the media, spoke about how the United States could immediately impose powerful economic sanctions on Iran if they don’t abandon their “nuclear ambition”.

Trump lashed out at Iran and said that Iran created hell in Yemen, Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan with the $150 billion they received from the US. He reiterated that the "defective" 2015 nuclear deal was the reason why Iran could create “hell” in the middle eastern countries.

Talking about UNSC he further said, “Time has come for the UNSC members to recognize this. We must work together to make a deal with Iran for world peace. Peace cannot prevail in the middle east till Iran wages violence. Your campaign of terror and mayhem will not be tolerated.”

Tensions between Iran & US

The longstanding tension between Iran and the US surfaced again as Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was slain by the US in an airstrike near Iraq's Baghdad International Airport, ordered by US President Donald Trump on Friday.

Post this, Iran had threatened "harsh retaliation" and subsequently, two airstrikes were reported near US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone on Saturday and Sunday.

Following the developments, Trump said that the US would strike 52 sites in the Islamic Republic if any Americans were harmed. After this, there has been a continuous war of words between the officials of the two countries.

In no time, on Wednesday morning, the Al-Assad and Ebril airbases in Iraq that house the US and coalition forces were hit by multiple rockets. This incident was first reported by Iranian state TV, who described it as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

