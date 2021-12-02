Three Russian Aircraft With Evacuees From Afghanistan Land In Moscow's Chkalovsky airstrip

Three Russian military transport planes which carried 214 people from Afghanistan have arrived at the Chkalovsky airstrip nearby Moscow, quoting a defense ministry statement, Russian media reported. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had organised the third air evacuation operation from Afghanistan, under the order of President Vladimir Putin, to bring back Russian citizens, CSTO member states (Kyrgyzstan), and Afghan students studying in Russian universities. The operation was also conducted to provide humanitarian aid to the war-torn country's vulnerable people.

In the statement, the ministry said, “Three Il-76 military transport aircraft of the Russian Defense Ministry, involved in the evacuation of citizens from the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, landed at the Chkalovsky airfield in the Moscow Region," ANI reported.

Furthermore, the Russian aircraft have delivered 36 tonnes of humanitarian aid in total in Afghanistan. According to the report, the health professionals onboard assisted the evacuated persons and provided drinking water and customised food rations.

As per Russia's Defense Ministry, previously, three Russian aircraft took off from Kabul on November 18 carrying 205 people from Russia, CSTO member countries, Ukraine, and Afghanistan. The Defense Ministry further stated that the evacuated residents were taken to the Chkalovsky airbase near Moscow.

Vladimir Putin has urged for release of Afghan assent

Meanwhile, Afghanistan is standing in the midst of a major humanitarian catastrophe after the Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15. According to Amnesty International, a convergence of foreign aid suspension, freezing of Afghan government assets, and global sanctions imposed against the Taliban has thrown the nation from already mired in poverty into a full-fledged economic catastrophe. As per media reports, when the Taliban seized power, international organisations such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) halted payments to Afghanistan, worsening the country's humanitarian, and security issues.

On the other hand, in order to help ease the humanitarian crisis, Russian President Vladimir Putin has requested that Afghan assets in western banks be unfrozen and released. Putin said at the VTB Investment Forum "Russia Calling!" on Tuesday that now it has become vital to helping the Afghan citizens. According to Sputnik, “The Afghan money, which is in accounts with Western banks, primarily in the United States, must be unblocked and people must be allowed to solve at least elementary things,” Putin added.

