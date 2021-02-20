Three Separate Explosions Kill At Least Five In Afghanistan's Capital Kabul, Say Police

At least five people have been killed and two others wounded after three separate explosions rocked Afghan capital Kabul on February 20. The blasts were confirmed by Kabul Police spokesperson Ferdaws Faramarz, who said that the first two explosions took place 15 minutes apart from each other while the third occurred two hours later. Explosions and ambush attacks have increased in recent weeks as Afghanistan continues to battle insurgency.

Faramarz further revealed the first blast blew away ta civil car, wounded both the travellers inside. The second explosion targeted a car in which soldiers from the country’s army were travelling. The blast which occurred northwestern part of the country capital killed two soldiers and a passerby. The third blast, destroyed a police car in western Kabul, killing two police officers.

Cause of blast under probe

As of now, no group has claimed the responsibility for the attack and Kabul police said investigations were underway. They speculated that the sticky bombs could have been used for the attacks. Sticky bombs, which could be attached to any vehicle using a magnet and be detonated using a remote control, have become the latest weapon of destruction by terror organisations.

On February 2, separate explosions killed at least two people and wounded five in the Afghan capital, a Kabul police official said. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks. The first bomb was attached to a military vehicle in central Kabul and wounded two military personnel, said Ferdus Faramarz, spokesman for the Kabul police chief. An hour later, the second bomb, in the northern part of the city, killed two people and wounded two others. A third sticky bomb wounded one person in western Kabul. Faramarz said police are investigating.

Earlier this month, a report by a U.S. government watchdog - the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, known as SIGAR said that Taliban attacks in the Afghan capital of Kabul are also on the rise, with increasing targeted killings of government officials, civil society leaders and journalists.

