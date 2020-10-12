Greta Thunberg Uses 'how It Started' Meme To Show Alarming Rise In CO2 Gases

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg recently used the latest ‘how it started vs how it is going’ meme trend to show the shocking rise of carbon dioxide gases into the atmosphere. The popular meme format has taken the internet by storm and netizens have been sharing how things changed for them over time. While internet users used the meme to show their personal and professional lives, Thunberg used the meme to show how levels of carbon dioxide in the air have increased in the last 800,000 years.

While taking to Twitter on October 10, the 17-year-old Swedish activist shared a graph which showed the rise of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere dating back to 800,000 years ago. Her use of the meme is possibly the most devastating version as the graph that she shared showed that the levels remained consistent for many years, but it started rising in recent years.

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/1tvTMXQs87 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) October 10, 2020

Since shared, netizens were shocked to see the rise of the carbon dioxide gases. With over 87,000 likes, while one user wrote, “My biggest takeaway from this graph is that we have one Earth on which to live. Earth is dying,” another added, “NO backup planet. None. This is it for you and anything you love”. “All connected with the extreme growth of humanity, 7,8Bn with a daily growth of 230,000 is far too many,” added third.

My great fear is that, owing to the complexity of the climate system and of the biosphere, scientists may be broadly correct in their interpretation of the data but unable to identify the early point of irretrievable disaster. It is quite possible that the position is even worse — Micheal OLainn (@micheal_olainn) October 10, 2020

I thought, it is enough!! To understand the real causes.... pic.twitter.com/wTvZ67Wc00 — Ujjwal Kumar (@UjjwalK19105675) October 10, 2020

It's pretty interesting to see that there's always been ups and downs in the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere, yet as soon as humanity started getting a foothold, the predictable changes became unstable, and it just sky rocketed as soon as we learned to make basic machines. — Filip Lundgaard 🇩🇰 (@FilipTL) October 10, 2020

Companies and governments be like: pic.twitter.com/Qoq5BrSdXm — Cauã de Jesus 🦆 (@0cauadejesuss) October 10, 2020

This will be a huge help for our visual learners out there! Thank you very much! — Everybody's Grandma ✊💙 (@EverybodysGran1) October 10, 2020

Carbon dioxide levels at all-time high

Carbon dioxide levels have been reported to be at a record high. A UN report published last year found that the emissions would have to fall by 7.6 per cent every year to reach the 1.5c temperature goal set by the Paris Climate Accords. UN had said that if it does not it could lead to a severe and irreversible impact on the climate.

In a bid to spread awareness, the 17-year-old climate activist has been urging world leaders to take steps and ‘face climate change’. She has been urging leaders to build a new system and tear apart the old deals in order to secure a change in beating climate change. The Swedish activist has been urging to take emergency action. She has been demanding to halt all investment in fossil fuel exploration and extraction. She even asked leaders to establish annual, binding carbon budgets based on the current best available science.

