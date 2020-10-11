US Election 2020: Greta Thunberg backs Biden's presidential bid in rare political tweet

In a rare political tweet, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has urged US citizens to vote for Democratic candidate Joe Biden in US Election 2020. Her tweet came in reply to an article published in Scientific American which touted that voting for President Trump would be to kill science. Substantiating it further, the 17-year-old global icon tweeted that the upcoming presidential election is above and beyond party politics,

In her tweet, Greta said that from a climate perspective, Trump’s administration's effort was “very far from enough” and asked people to "Just get organized and get everyone to vote #Biden."

I never engage in party politics. But the upcoming US elections is above and beyond all that.

From a climate perspective it’s very far from enough and many of you of course supported other candidates. But, I mean…you know…damn!

Just get organized and get everyone to vote #Biden https://t.co/gFttFBZK5O — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) October 10, 2020

Biden to create environment-friendly jobs

Joe Biden and his running mate Kamla Harris have reiterated environmental concerns throughout their campaign and promised definitive actions against climate change. Speaking at the Vice Presidential debate, Harris said that when Joe Biden is elected, the US will re-enter the 2015 Paris Accord that has been abandoned by the Trump administration.

Harris also added that Biden has plans to create more jobs and some of them would be about clean and renewable energy. The California Senator said that Biden "believes in science" but the Trump administration has a “pattern” of denying the conclusions made by experts.

Kamala Harris said, “Do you know, this administration took the word science off the website, and then took the phrase climate change off the website? We have seen a pattern with this administration, which is they don’t believe in science.”

