Tibetans In Dharmashala Hold Vigil Against China's 'repressive Policies' In Tibet

In a show of solidarity with people in Tibet's Kham Drago, Tibetan activists in Himachal's Dharamshala on Tuesday carried out a candlelight vigil, calling out China to end its "repressive policies" in Tibet. This comes after Beijing ordered a widespread crackdown on citizens of Kham Drago, a province in Central Tibet, demolishing schools, Buddhist statues and monasteries, in an attempt to "Sinicise" entire China-occupied countries, an activist from the Tibetan communities who took part in the vigil told ANI.

"Today Tibetan youth Congress and students for Free Tibet organised a candlelight vigil to share solidarity with Tibetans in Kham Drago when the situation is very critical. The Chinese government has implemented repressive policies the monasteries a demolished and schools are destroyed," a participant in the vigil said.

The candlelight march came after the Chinese government mowed down a giant 600 feet Buddha statue in Tibet and bulldozed a monastery earlier in the week. The vigil was a sign of China's rising "repression of Tibetan practice of Buddhism inside Tibet". Emphasising Kham Drago is not the only region that faces Chinese oppression, another member from the vigil told ANI that "it is happening in many other places, and we got to know recently."

"China's attempt is to destroy aspects of Tibetan Buddhism culture. It is a way of homigenising and criticising the entire Tibet. In addition, it also subdues East Turkistan and Southern Mongolia. This is also an attempt to sinicize and tired China and Chinese occupied country," he added.

Highlighting that China's acts are a threat to Tibet's peace and security, another protestor stated that "search acts are contradictory to Beijing's promise of autonomy of rights for what is called minorities to practice their religion and culture." Infuriated over Beijing's lack of accountability and transparency, the protestors also said that "China is doing this even when the Winter Olympics are knocking at the door."

According to a Center for Democracy, Pluralism and Human Rights (CDPHR) report published in May, arbitrary arrests, maltreatment in custody, torture, sterilisation and forced abortion are frequently opted repressive strategies against Tibetans by Beijing. "The communist Chinese policies of crushing any political dissident have critically threatened Tibetan politics and cultural identity as the disregard to the international condemnation of the Human Rights situation in Tibet," the report had said.

China calls for crackdown on "separatism"

As China marked 70 years of control of Tibet in May this year, Communist Party of China (CCP) party secretary Wu Yingjie had stated that China will pursue "Sinicization of religion" and a stronger role for the party's leadership in Tibet, ANI had reported. He also added that in a bid to "nip separatist" Beijing must launch a crackdown on all kinds of infiltration and separatist activities. It is pertinent to mention that the Chinese government occupied Tibet in 1950 and ever since has tried to grip the region under its control. In recent years, Beijing has repeatedly made efforts to eradicate the Dalai Lama (spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism), with former President of China Mao Zedong saying "religion is poison."

(With inputs from ANI)

